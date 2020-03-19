St. Pete brewery re-purposes equipment to make hand sanitizer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg brewery said all they were trying to do was help the community during this time of coronavirus concern, but things quickly turned out of control.

It started Wednesday morning with a post on the 3 Daughters Brewery Facebook page.

“As everyone tries to navigate through this unprecedented time, we are going to do everything we can to help our partners, employees and the community that is affected by this crisis. One thing we can do is re-purpose our brewing equipment and materials to produce our own hand sanitizer,” the post said.

The brewery was originally planning to hand out sanitizer from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. starting Thursday. However, the event quickly turned into something they didn’t want.







The brewery posted an update on Facebook page Wednesday night saying, “The response was overwhelming. In the past few hours, we have received THOUSANDS of phone calls, emails, texts and people coming to the brewery. Our desire to help has quickly grown into an event that we did not intend; hundreds of people gathering at our brewery at the same time. We feel it is the responsible decision for us to cancel our initial plan.”

Now the brewery is planning to distribute all the hand sanitizer through charities. A brewery spokesperson tells us people still showed up to the brewery Thursday morning and they are still trying to navigate how to handle the situation.

Thank you to the owners of @3DBrewing for very generously providing hand sanitizer to our officers today!

They also gave away hundreds of bottles to the public until they ran out.

No more is available today.#stopthespread pic.twitter.com/WSlvHJ10iJ — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 19, 2020

8 On Your side is going to the brewery Thursday to talk with them about the response they received to the event and to learn how they were making the hand sanitizer to begin with.

The brewery ended their online statement saying “We are sorry, in these unprecedented times, we never expected this incredible response, and, as is our mission, we always want to do what is in our community’s best interest.”

