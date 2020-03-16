Live Now
Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

St Patrick’s Day cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – At bars and restaurants across the Tampa Bay region St. Patrick’s Day is normally a huge moneymaker.

The coronavirus is changing that this year as events are being canceled that normally bring in huge crowds and cash.

“St. Paddy’s is the biggest event that we have all year. We have lots of people that come out and enjoy the music. We have three bands every day,” said Adi Martinez with Cricketers in Dunedin.

They have tents, chairs, and tables set up in the parking lot in front of their business but they have canceled their plans for their big party.

“It just didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel right knowing that everything around town, Tampa Parade was canceled, Savannah parade was canceled, all these major things were canceled and how could we go on,” said Martinez.

Many events are also being canceled in Ybor City with cancellations already having an impact on bartenders, servers, and staff.

“Everybody has felt the ripple down, everybody’s been dead,” said Jamie Doshier who works at the Red Star Rock bar.

For Doshier, the financial impact could not come at a worse time.

“I fractured my foot last month and I was off work for a month and I went through my reserves and now this hit. So for me personally this is massively impacting my life,” said Doshier.

She and others hope the big parties are just postponed and can be held at another time when people are safe and ready to come out and celebrate.

“We’ve canceled all of our mass gatherings this week for sure. But we’re still looking at things day by day,” said Doshier.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"

Metropolitan Ministries CV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries CV"

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?"

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15"

New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people

Thumbnail for the video titled "New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss