Spring breakers who visited now-closed beaches test positive for COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison confirms that a group of spring breakers who visited Gulf Shores has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marc Levicott with University of Wisconsin-Madison campus police tells WKRG that the students started their spring break in Nashville, Tennessee on March 13, then moved their trip down to Gulf Shores on March 16.

When they returned home, multiple students developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

Most of the students were members of fraternities and sororities. Now the university is asking all students who traveled for Spring Break to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The beaches in Alabama are now closed.

Last week, the University of Tampa said five students were recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 during spring break, the school said.

The university said the students were traveling together and with other University of Tampa students during spring break before testing positive.

Four of the five students returned to the campus after the break where they are self-isolating. None of the students have been hospitalized.

The college didn’t say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus.

