Spring breakers test positive for coronavirus following trip to Mexico

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Nearly 30 spring breakers from the University of Texas at Austin have tested positive for coronavirus.

Austin Public Health says a group of 70 adults in their 20s went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for spring break a week-and-a-half ago.

28 have tested positive for COVID-19. The university confirms all 28 people were students at the university.

Austin Public Health says UT Health Austin and university health services have made contact with every person on the trip.

Those who tested positive are self-isolating others are under quarantine and being monitored and tested.

Austin Public Health says Mexico was not under a COVID-19 federal travel advisory at the time of the trip.

Back in March, six University of Tampa students tested positive for COVID-19 after coming back from an international trip.

