Spin offers free scooter rides to health care workers in Tampa

Coronavirus

Shared ride Spin electric scooters are lined up on a street in Washington, DC June 11, 2019. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spin is lending a helping hand to health workers during the coronavirus pandemic by offering them free rides to and from work.

The electric scooter company, which is owned by Ford, is offering free 30-minute rides and helmets to doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists, aides and hospital facility staff.

The promotion will run through April 30 in the following cities:

  • Tampa
  • Los Angeles
  • San Francisco
  • Washington D.C.
  • Detroit
  • Portland
  • Denver
  • Baltimore

Spin is one of many businesses thanking health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, many of which are working overtime and putting themselves at risk.

“Spin believes it’s imperative that frontline workers have access to a safe, reliable means of commuting during this time,” the company said in a press release.

To redeem the promo code, click here.

