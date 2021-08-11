Spike in pediatric COVID cases worries doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the last month, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital has seen a increase in patients with COVID-19.

“We saw 12 positive cases in June, then in the first week of July we saw more cases than the whole month of June. Now we are seeing about 100 cases a week,” said Dr. Joseph Perno, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

With the Delta variant spreading rapidly and school back in session, Dr. Perno is worried those numbers will continue to rise.

“You have a very highly contagious virus out there and as we know the Delta variant is five times more contagious the previous versions you put it all together and every pediatrician is deathly afraid,” added Dr. Perno.

Parents should be on the lookout for symptoms like fevers, coughing, and a runny nose.

“We’re also seeing with these you get the muscle aches; you get vomiting and diarrhea. So you can get some of the stomach symptoms, too.” Perno added.

He is encouraging parents to remain vigilant, keep kids earing masks, and if they are 12-years and older, get them vaccinated.