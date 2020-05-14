(CNN) – An internal memo by Southwest Airlines told flight crews not to stop passengers from boarding if they refuse to wear a mask.
It states, “We will not deny boarding solely based on a customer’s refusal to wear a face covering.”
The memo says flight attendants should approach the situation with “empathy and respect.”
The airline tells flight attendants to inform customers of the policy and ask them to comply, but not enforce it.
Southwest’s official policy says customers will be asked to wear the masks when social distancing is not possible.
It calls wearing a mask a requirement but does not address what happens when a customer refuses to wear one.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Alleged drug smuggler has COVID-19 and ties to cartel, CBP says
- How long before we know if reopenings cause coronavirus spikes?
- Heinz Ketchup creates ‘slowest puzzle on earth’ made entirely of the color red
- Jeff Bezos poised to become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits
- Southwest will let you board without a mask