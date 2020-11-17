South Tampa restaurant closed temporarily after staff members test positive for coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – A South Tampa restaurant has shut down temporarily after several staff members tested positive for coronavirus during this latest surge.

“We are unable to open the restaurant until my staff and their families are in the clear,” Woody’s Famous Salads posted Monday on Facebook. “Our target date to reopen is Tuesday, December 1st.”

The owner Danielle Gilbert-Ward told 8 On Your Side three staff members tested positive last week. She said on Saturday she learned of another positive test and another employee becoming ill.

“We are praying for our community and the health of my staff,” the Woody’s Facebook post said. “Thank you for all of your support during these trying times and we will see you all soon.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the city is watching the COVID-19 trends, as the numbers tick in the wrong direction.

“There is no doubt we are all frustrated and fatigued by restrictions associated with this pandemic,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement, “but we must remain vigilant and do our part to stop the spread. Stay safe, wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask.”

During Monday’s Hillsborough County Commissioners meeting, Dr. Douglas Holt from the Florida Department of Health provided an update on the increase in new infections.

According to Department of Health data, the rolling 7-day average of cases in Hillsborough County was 302 on Nov. 14 compared to 253 on Nov. 2. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 8.28 percent compared to 6.08% on Oct. 18.

“For us to continue opening up businesses and operating well, we must be diligent until we have a vaccine,” Commissioner Kimberly Overman said.

Dr. Holt said local hospitals are busy, but “not stressed.”

“We must be more cautious and thoughtful around times we’re doing our small social private gatherings,” Dr. Holt said, adding that indoor gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 people.

Holt said college students should get tested for COVID-19 before returning home for the holidays.

Florida reported an additional 4,663 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide case count to 889,864.