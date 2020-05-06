South Tampa neighborhoods concerned as businesses start to reopen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On South Howard Avenue in Tampa, the crowd started to quickly grow at Green Lemon on Cinco de Mayo.

Staff came outside and asked people arriving to distance themselves from each other.

The crowd continued to grow and eventually management became uncomfortable, calling in police to help disperse the crowd.

In the Parkland Estates Neighborhood nearby, people were growing concerned for another reason.

They’ve see the city shut down 7th Avenue in Ybor City and the main street through Hyde Park Village to allow restaurant owners to put up tables and maintain a distance between customers.

Shutting down South Howard Avenue is not an option for Anneliese Meier with the Parkland Estates Neighborhood Association.

“My thoughts on Howard is, it is a main artery between Bayshore and the interstate. We do close it once a year and that is Gasparilla. To close it other than that, no,” said Meier.

She would like city officials to communicate with neighborhood association leaders to get their input.

“The city needs to talk to the neighborhoods, not just the business owners,” said Meier.

The City of Tampa Police Department said closing South Howard Avenue is not being considered at this time.

“So right now, after talking to some of the businesses where the closure would have been, there is no plan to close Howard Avenue right now,” said Assistant Tampa Police Chief Ruben “Butch” Delgado.

The Assistant Police Chief says right now their goal is to educate the public and business owners about the new rules to stay open.

“We kind of want to make this work for both sides and managing that on the front end is going to be kind of difficult, because not everybody knows all of the rules yet,” said Delgado.

He said officers have handed out hundreds of fliers to business owners to help educate the public and said so far, business owners seem to be enforcing the rules on their own.

