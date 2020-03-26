South Florida doctor dies from COVID-19 complications

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Florida doctor who worked at a medical center in Margate died after coming in close contact with COVID-19, according to a friend.
NBC6 reports Dr. Alex Hsu worked at Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Hsu’s close friend, Dr. Roly More, told NBC6 Hsu was 67-years-old.
NBC6 reports Hsu’s death is believed to be the first involving a medical professional in Soth Florida.
Broward County, where Margate is located, currently has 504 positive cases of coronavirus. Three people have died in the county.