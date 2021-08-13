Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, Lightning national anthem singer released from hospital after COVID-19 battle

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a long battle with COVID-19, Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s national anthem singer, has been released from the hospital.

Friends, family members and staff cheered at Bryson-Kirksey walked off the elevator, embraced her husband and left Tampa General.

Despite being vaccinated, Sonya contracted COVID-19 and spent the last few weeks battling the highly contagious delta variant. She spent some time in the ICU after her condition took a turn for the worse.

Sonya was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago, which made her more vulnerable to the virus. Her husband told 8 On Your Side she wanted to strongly encourage others to get vaccinated to help save lives.

People from across Tampa Bay shared messages of love and support for Sonya with 8 On Your Side. The singer said she was grateful for the well-wishes, and wanted to respond to each person individually, but that her doctors had wanted her to focus on her rest, breathing and healing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss