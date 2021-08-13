Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, Lightning national anthem singer released from hospital after COVID-19 battle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a long battle with COVID-19, Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s national anthem singer, has been released from the hospital.

Friends, family members and staff cheered at Bryson-Kirksey walked off the elevator, embraced her husband and left Tampa General.

Despite being vaccinated, Sonya contracted COVID-19 and spent the last few weeks battling the highly contagious delta variant. She spent some time in the ICU after her condition took a turn for the worse.

Sonya was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago, which made her more vulnerable to the virus. Her husband told 8 On Your Side she wanted to strongly encourage others to get vaccinated to help save lives.

People from across Tampa Bay shared messages of love and support for Sonya with 8 On Your Side. The singer said she was grateful for the well-wishes, and wanted to respond to each person individually, but that her doctors had wanted her to focus on her rest, breathing and healing.