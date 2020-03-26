YouTube star reminds fans to wash hands in viral video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lately, it seems like we all need a reason to smile, and YouTube star Peter Hollens may have the solution. 

The self-made influencer and classically-trained vocal artist with millions of followers recently released ‘The Epic Hand Washing Parody.’ 

The video parodies hits from artists like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X, all the while reminding us to wash our hands and, of course, “don’t touch your face.”

“I couldn’t get my 5-year-old to wash his hand so I said you know what, I am going to make a song,” Hollens told WFLA.com. 

The Euguen, Oregon husband and father of two has released over 160 digital singles. However, he knew his latest project was successful when his son started to take his hygiene habits a bit more seriously.  

“Right after I did the first rough draft and I showed my kiddo, my 5-year-old was literally like ‘Oh, that’s great dad.’ Then I got a voice text from my wife saying he was signing the song while he is washing his hands in the bathroom.” 

Proceeds from his latest video will go towards Global Giving’s coronavirus relief fund.

“If I have fans that are listening to sources that are incorrect but they will actually listen to me and that can make a difference, then that is a beautiful thing.” 

In December of 2017, Hollens launched a digital education platform, Creator Education. Hollens is also a founding member of the YouTube creator advisory board.

To watch Peter Hollens on YouTube, click here

