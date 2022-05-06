VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the past 14 months, 10 On Your Side has brought you the story of the brave Princess Anne Elementary school student who battled COVID-19 only to later learn he had cancer that would destroy a kidney.

After months of grueling surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Xavier Noris of Virginia Beach is cancer-free. He still requires scans every three months at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.



(photo: Nikysha Noris)

A sign of the things to come caught the 8-year-old by surprise on a recent trip to one of his favorite restaurants — Hooters in Virginia Beach. The sign outside the General Booth Boulevard restaurant kicked off the surprise with the message, ‘HEY XAVIER GUESS WHAT.’

The organization, Kids Wish Network partnered with Hooters of Virginia Beach to host a wish reveal party.

“One of his favorite restaurants is Hooters. It’s a great family place – trust me,” said Nikysha, Xavier’s mother, while laughing.

Upon entering the restaurant with his big brother Devyn, Xavier initially thought it was a birthday celebration but he quickly concluded this has to be something else.

He then learned the celebration, which was attended by a host of family, friends and classmates was a special occasion to announce a trip to Florida for the entire Noris family.

The Hooters girls were a hit.

“They were so glad to take pictures and love on the kids and love on Xavier,” Nikysha added “Xavier was so excited he felt like the man.”

Next week the Noris family leaves for Legoland and Universal Orlando. But first, this mother of a cancer survivor has a message for the community.

Regina Mobley: Every day there is a parent who learns their child has cancer. What would you say to those parents who are learning their child has cancer?



Nikysha Noris: I was so grateful for meeting families whose children have survived this awful disease and that little bit of hope- that tiny bit of hope- seeing that someone survived this and it makes it very possible for you. So I would hope that those seeing this- if I can say something to them- that it’s possible that your child could beat this and you are not alone.