Woman gets drive-by party for 100th birthday

(CNN) – An Illinois woman just celebrated her 100th birthday, but it was a party like she’s never had before.
The family of Helen Hoffman had initially planned a big party but had to cancel it because of COVID-19. That’s when the family and some friends decided they couldn’t let her 100 years of life go uncelebrated.
They put the word out in a church bulletin, decorated cars, and gave Helen the gift of a drive-by party.
Helen spent the time waving to her personal parade and giving them a big smile.
