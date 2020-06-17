Woman gets drive-by party for 100th birthday

(CNN) – An Illinois woman just celebrated her 100th birthday, but it was a party like she’s never had before.

The family of Helen Hoffman had initially planned a big party but had to cancel it because of COVID-19. That’s when the family and some friends decided they couldn’t let her 100 years of life go uncelebrated.

They put the word out in a church bulletin, decorated cars, and gave Helen the gift of a drive-by party.

Helen spent the time waving to her personal parade and giving them a big smile.

