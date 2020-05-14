With prom canceled, Tampa family improvises

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Steinbrenner High School’s prom went on as planned on April 25 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. But only two seniors showed up! That’s because the party was at the home of twins Kayla and Jason Rivera.

The graduates’ family knew it was a huge letdown when prom was canceled, so they decided to host a surprise prom. Kayla and Jason’s mom, dad, and sister Lauren, also a student at Steinbrenner High School, served as prom committee, decorators, DJ, caterers and chaperones.

The twins were told to go ahead and get ready for prom pictures, and then were surprised with the not-so-big event in their living room. Kayla’s dream dress went unaltered, Jason didn’t have a tux, and of course neither one could invite a date. But the family of five danced the night away. And, when it was time to name the prom king and queen, Kayla and Jason won by a landslide.

The twins plan to start school at the University of Central Florida this summer, with Kayla pursuing a future career in speech pathology, while Jason plans to major in marketing.

