Wiregrass Ranch grads treated to drive-in movie experience

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High school graduation festivities continue to be creative affairs, as local companies pitch in to try to make commencements memorable.

In Pasco County, recent graduates of Wiregrass Ranch High School were treated to a “drive-in movie” experience, set up at The Grove shopping center in Wesley Chapel.

After picking up their diplomas at the high school, the grads were invited to enjoy dinner and watch tributes to them that were displayed on a billboard truck, donated by Troy Stevenson of Acme To Go.

Wiregrass Ranch High School will hold an in-person graduation ceremony in mid-August.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: