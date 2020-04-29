Wife surprises husband of 50 years with flamingo-themed 80th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve seen a lot of birthday parade celebrations, but, a Palmetto wife delivered a birthday “fly-by” of sorts for her husband’s 80th.

Married for 50 years, Nancy Wallace wanted to have a flock of friends over for her husband Bleu’s birthday, so she ordered up a yard-full of pink flamingos!

They perched in the couple’s yard as they watched Bleu’s friends and neighbors parade past their home.

The official party will have to wait, but Nancy accomplished giving her love an 80th he’ll never forget.

