Westchase pizza place donates food to TGH workers on frontline of coronavirus battle

WESTCHASE, Fla. (WFLA) – A pizza shop in Westchase is doing something good to help the health care workers in the Tampa area.

Daniel Soares, One of the owners of Marina’s Pizza and Pasta, said he always strives to make his business relevant in the community. He is accomplishing that goal by donating 15 pizzas to Tampa General Hospital.

“What we want to do is to help those that are risking their lives to make sure the community is safe,” said Soares.

He believes a small act of kindness can make a huge difference.

“In times like this,” he said, “mankind has the opportunity to show its true values. Most likely, we should be able to feed at least 60 to 70 people with this delivery today.”

Tony Lauro, who has been making pizzas since he was 15 years old, tossed 15 pizzas out the door to Tampa General Hospital in less than one hour.

Soares says he has been in business for years because of the support from the community and he wants to do his part to deserve it.

“We live here so, now, it is really a time for us to show to the community that we care about them the same way they care about us,” said Soares.

He hopes to continue to donate pizzas to Tampa General Hospital every week through this coronavirus crisis.

