'We appreciate you': Pinellas man offering free lawn care to health care workers on frontline of coronavirus battle

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is offering free lawn care service to health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. 

“I just really appreciate what they are doing right now, the front-liners,” said Harrington.  

Harrington, who owns The Burg’s Best Lawn Service, tells WFLA.com he first made the generous offer to healthcare workers on Facebook. Within days, the post had nearly 300 shares.  

“Any first responders, nurses, who need their yards done, just give me a call. It’s crazy out there and they are putting their lives on the line every day. We appreciate it,” he said.

Harrington wants to extend his offer to other local health care professionals who find themselves stretched thin and in need of a helping hand. 

“God has put this on my heart, it’s getting his glory out there, so, we appreciate you,” said Harrington. 

If you would like to reach Robert Harrington, please call 727-804-4574. 

