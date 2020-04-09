WATCH: St. Pete police thank local healthcare workers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Every day nurses and doctors are on the frontlines trying to battle coronavirus in hopes of flattening the curve. While many Americans and citizens across the world have taken the opportunity to express their support and gratitude for healthcare workers, other frontline employees have decided to jump in to show their praise.

The St. Petersburg Police Department posted a video to Twitter of their officers paying a visit to several local hospitals as they flashed their lights, honked their horns and clapped to thank the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly to keep our community healthy.

No matter if you are a doctor, nurse, police officer, deputy, or firefighter, News Channel 8 would like to thank all first responders and frontline employees for everything they are doing during this difficult time!

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 16,364 cases and 354 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

