Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

WATCH: St. Pete police thank local healthcare workers

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Every day nurses and doctors are on the frontlines trying to battle coronavirus in hopes of flattening the curve. While many Americans and citizens across the world have taken the opportunity to express their support and gratitude for healthcare workers, other frontline employees have decided to jump in to show their praise.

The St. Petersburg Police Department posted a video to Twitter of their officers paying a visit to several local hospitals as they flashed their lights, honked their horns and clapped to thank the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly to keep our community healthy.

No matter if you are a doctor, nurse, police officer, deputy, or firefighter, News Channel 8 would like to thank all first responders and frontline employees for everything they are doing during this difficult time!

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 16,364 cases and 354 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

St. Pete police thank local healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete police thank local healthcare workers"

Do the ZooTampa animals know we are gone?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do the ZooTampa animals know we are gone?"

Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why"

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates

Thumbnail for the video titled "CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates"

Coronavirus: Florida reports over 600 new cases, deaths in Hillsborough, Manatee counties

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida reports over 600 new cases, deaths in Hillsborough, Manatee counties"

Police seek alleged peeping Tom in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police seek alleged peeping Tom in Clearwater"

Funeral Homes adjust services amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral Homes adjust services amid pandemic"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

8OYS investigates: WHO says people don’t need masks, CDC says you do

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS investigates: WHO says people don’t need masks, CDC says you do"

a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night"

Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss