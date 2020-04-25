Volunteers play major role in helping Feeding Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Feeding Tampa Bay continues to offer their mega food pantry sites as the need for groceries grows in the Tampa Bay area.

“The first week we served about 1,000, last week it was about 2,000 before the rain stopped us, and today it will be between 2,500-3,000 families,” said President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, Thomas Mantz.

But all of this work would not be possible without the help from volunteers.

“They are the life blood of everything we have ever done,” added Mantz.

Feeding Tampa Bay tells 8 On Your Side they are in this for the long haul, working to meet the needs and make sure no one goes hungry. But, they are a volunteer based organization and will continue to need that help as they move forward.

“The need continues to grow and we are going to need the community’s help to step into our response,” said Mantz.

If you want to know how to become a volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay, click here.

And if you want to become a part of 8’s Army and donate to help fill their food banks, you can click here.

