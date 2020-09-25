Virtual marathon raises money to help local breast cancer patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fighting breast cancer is challenging enough for women and their families. That worry and stress is amplified when treatments put a financial strain on families. That’s where the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida (BCFCF) steps in to help.

“We don’t ever want a breast cancer patient to make the decision between paying an electric bill or paying a chemo bill for their next session to keep them alive,” said Mandy Middleton, the outreach director for BCFCF.

The foundation provides financial assistance for women actively undergoing treatment, easing the burden of everything from gas and child care, to rent and mortgage payments. Money for that assistance comes from community donors.

In addition, BCFCF educates the community about breast cancer and wants to emphasize that younger women are vulnerable to cancer. To meet both goals, fundraising and education, BCFCF, with the help of title sponsor, The Watson Clinic, and others, is hosting the POWer in Pink Virtual Marathon, challenging people to register and commit to completing 26.2 miles of athletic activity in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The activity can include running, walking, cycling, swimming, and even rollerblading. If you’re moving, and you’re tracking that exercise, it counts.

Breast cancer survivor Holly Cain Tritschler, who has undergone 11 surgeries since her diagnosis, is among the women encouraging central Florida families to register for the POWer in Pink Virtual Marathon. She understands the physical toll cancer treatments take on women’s bodies, but stresses the importance of getting exercise, even if it’s just a little bit every day.

“Even if you’re just doing a mile a day, or three miles, or a half a mile a day, it counts toward this marathon,” Tritschler said.

Committing to exercise through POWer in Pink helps participants stay physically and mentally healthy, which cycles back to BCFCF’s mission to eliminate the mental toll on patients who have a different finish line to cross, becoming cancer-free.

“If we can help take away those worries, it really makes a big difference, and it allows your mind to get back to where it needs to be,” Tritschler said.

All registered participants will receive a coupon to use toward a purchase at FITniche physical stores, official POWer in Pink T-shirt, participant medal, printable bib and log sheet, and event-specific swag. There will be giveaways and opportunities to win prize packages from local sponsors.

Register for the event by visiting https://www.bcfcf.org/power-in-pink.

