Virtual bingo supports Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Who doesn’t love a great round of bingo? Good news! You can play virtual bingo, no mask or “real” clothes required, and raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Here’s how it works. You buy your bingo cards on the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Tampa Bay website. The cards will be emailed to you, along with a Zoom link for the event, planned for every Friday night. The bingo games last two-and-a-half hours and winners of each round will receive gift cards. Plus, you’ll be supporting Big Brothers, Big Sisters’ mission to mentor youth.

Each Friday’s game is themed! This Friday, Aug. 7, it’s a lūʻau! So, hula on over to the website to purchase your cards and get ready to say aloha to a good time.

Have Something Good to share? Contact me, Meredyth Censullo, at mcensullo@wfla.com, or find me on Facebook at WFLAMeredyth.

