Virtual art camp and craft ideas for Tampa Bay parents this summer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Due to the coronavirus crisis, not many camps are opening this summer. But parents have to do something to make sure the kids do something.

Robyn Fisher, the owner of RobyArtsy Studio, will be kicking off a “Virtual Art Camp” that parents can sign their little campers up to try.

“The virtual art camp streams live with our camp teachers. They teach step-by-step crafting and painting classes that you can do at home,” said Fisher. “We mail all the supplies or we can provide you with a list of materials needed. And then we have you log in through Zoom.”

The classes are limited to about 10 children per class and will begin next week.

In the video segment above, you can learn some more ideas Fisher has for parents who want to teach a private class at home. Those ideas include DIY stained glass, painting with shaving cream and t-shirt making with crayons and sandpaper.

For more information, you can head to RobyArtsyStudio.com

