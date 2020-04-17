Violinist performs rooftop tribute to healthcare workers

Breaking News
(CNN) – For just a few moments, ambulance sirens in Cremona, Italy, were replaced by the sweet music of a violin.

A melody both sad and hopeful for the people of Cremona, which is one of the worst hit provinces of Lombardy.

In the midst of such fear and loss, violinist Lena Yokoyama took to the rooftop of the Cremona Hospital Friday with her violin and bow in hand, and a song for anyone who needed to hear it.

She performed to inspite those in the hospital fighting for their lives, to honor the lives lost and to thank the healthcare workers and volunteers putting their lives on the line.

