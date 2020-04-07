USF grad begins building home gyms during coronavirus crisis

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – While he waits to start medical school, a 23-year-old University of South Florida graduate is making the most of his time at home by making gyms for your home.

You can catch Brian Musch with a power tool in his hand from the living room of his apartment. His lanai has become his workshop.

“I never made a home gym before. This one is kind of the experiment,” he said pointing to the equipment surrounding him, “so I did not really know what I was doing when I first started making this but, now, I kind of have somewhat of an idea.”

The idea popped into his head weeks ago.

“I was concerned about the gyms closing everywhere and, in addition to that, my girlfriend has lupus so I did not want to bring home a disease to her,” said Musch.

He has been staying home and putting his prior experience in construction to the test.

“I was in construction for almost two years. I built a lot of outdoor kitchens,” he said.

Musch is learning by trial and error. He actually kept his first project, a power rack, and he says he uses it daily.

“It works great for me. It does the job,” he said with a smile. “Everyone else seems to be happy. The other people I have built gyms for, they have had me build other things for them because they like it so I would say that that is a good sign.”

Musch has had five customers since he started building the gym equipment.

“I actually enjoy woodworking and, since the coronavirus, it has kind of given me an excuse to go back to woodworking and make some money and do some good with it.”

He plans on putting 10 percent of the proceeds toward feeding the local health care workers.

If you are interested in purchasing a piece of equipment from Musch, you can contact him at bmusch96@gmail.com.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: