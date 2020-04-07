Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

USF grad begins building home gyms during coronavirus crisis

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – While he waits to start medical school, a 23-year-old University of South Florida graduate is making the most of his time at home by making gyms for your home.

You can catch Brian Musch with a power tool in his hand from the living room of his apartment. His lanai has become his workshop.

“I never made a home gym before. This one is kind of the experiment,” he said pointing to the equipment surrounding him, “so I did not really know what I was doing when I first started making this but, now, I kind of have somewhat of an idea.”

The idea popped into his head weeks ago.

“I was concerned about the gyms closing everywhere and, in addition to that, my girlfriend has lupus so I did not want to bring home a disease to her,” said Musch.

He has been staying home and putting his prior experience in construction to the test.

“I was in construction for almost two years. I built a lot of outdoor kitchens,” he said.

Musch is learning by trial and error. He actually kept his first project, a power rack, and he says he uses it daily.

“It works great for me. It does the job,” he said with a smile. “Everyone else seems to be happy. The other people I have built gyms for, they have had me build other things for them because they like it so I would say that that is a good sign.”

Musch has had five customers since he started building the gym equipment.

“I actually enjoy woodworking and, since the coronavirus, it has kind of given me an excuse to go back to woodworking and make some money and do some good with it.”

He plans on putting 10 percent of the proceeds toward feeding the local health care workers.

If you are interested in purchasing a piece of equipment from Musch, you can contact him at bmusch96@gmail.com.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus"

Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic"

Bucs unveil new uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs unveil new uniforms"

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Bike shares and e-scooters are essential, but can they also spread COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike shares and e-scooters are essential, but can they also spread COVID-19?"

3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss