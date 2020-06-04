‘Udderly Amazing!’: Manatee County teacher surprises her pre-K students in unique way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County teacher wanted to honor her pre-K students’ graduation in a big way. A really big way!

Kinnan Elementary School teacher Tammy Vescera works with students who have disabilities. She wanted to make sure her youngest exceptional student education pupils had an official graduation, not to mention she wanted to make them giggle.

She dug up an inflatable cow costume that was put out to pasture by her son, made some signs that said “You’re Moooving Up!” and “You’re Udderly Amazing!” and hoofed to each of her students’ homes, bearing balloons and gifts.

Tammy has been a teacher for 23 years.

Her daughter, Ashley, says her mom’s antics have always been a part of their lives and that Tammy goes above and beyond for those she loves.

