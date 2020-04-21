Titus O’Neil, Jameis Winston donate $50K to Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The stars have aligned for Metropolitan Ministries because a duo of stars – Jameis Winston and Titus O’Neil – donated $50,000 to the nonprofit organization.

Metropolitan Ministries plans to use the money to provide meals to homebound families across the Tampa Bay area.

“This is so much bigger than me,” Winston said at a ceremony at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa on Tuesday morning. “And I think that that is why we are all out here today because this is about our community.”

Winston, the former quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and O’Neil, a WWE superstar, each donated $25,000.

“When me becomes we, amazing things happen,” said O’Neil.

Before they left the podium, the duo encouraged the other people in this community to do their part too.

“I think change comes with everybody who is willing and has a desire to make positive impact and comes together to do so,” said O’Neil.

“We are all in tough times right now,” added Winston. “But I know we will be in better times so thank you and I love you, guys, and I love you, Tampa.”