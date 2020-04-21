Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Titus O’Neil, Jameis Winston donate $50K to Metropolitan Ministries

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The stars have aligned for Metropolitan Ministries because a duo of stars – Jameis Winston and Titus O’Neil – donated $50,000 to the nonprofit organization.

Metropolitan Ministries plans to use the money to provide meals to homebound families across the Tampa Bay area.

“This is so much bigger than me,” Winston said at a ceremony at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa on Tuesday morning. “And I think that that is why we are all out here today because this is about our community.”

Winston, the former quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and O’Neil, a WWE superstar, each donated $25,000.

“When me becomes we, amazing things happen,” said O’Neil.

Before they left the podium, the duo encouraged the other people in this community to do their part too.

“I think change comes with everybody who is willing and has a desire to make positive impact and comes together to do so,” said O’Neil.

“We are all in tough times right now,” added Winston. “But I know we will be in better times so thank you and I love you, guys, and I love you, Tampa.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."

Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?"

Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew"

Manatee County leaders lift curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County leaders lift curfew"

COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids"

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized"

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Forecast"

Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss