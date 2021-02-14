Titus O’Neil helps remodel East Tampa grandmother’s home, surprises her with new car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An East Tampa grandmother received a special Valentine’s Day show of love from WWE wrestler and philanthropist Titus O’Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard.

Bullard met 75-year-old Yvonne McCoy and her granddaughter Jayda at his Joy of Giving event over the holidays.

After getting to know the family, he decided to give McCoy a special gift… a home makeover.

McCoy is raising 10-year-old Jayda in a 1,200 square-foot home on East Diana Street. A son and a grandson also live there.

During the Bullard Family Foundation’s Thanksgiving Food Distribution back in November, Bullard delivered food to the house. He had met McCoy and Jayda at a previous foundation event and knew their story and McCoy’s love for her family and care for Jayda.

After his most recent visit, he wanted to give Jayda a more inviting space to do her e-learning.

“I’m in this position because people invested in me when they had nothing to gain in return,” Bullard said.

On Tuesday, the work began on the house with the help of community partners, contractors, and volunteers.

While the work began on the home, McKibbon Hospitality provided the family a place to stay and a spot for Jayda to do her e-learning for the week.

It was McCoy’s very first time staying in a hotel, although she worked for one for nearly two decades.

There were several partners that helped re-do her home including, Ashley HomeStore, McKibbon Hospitality, Rescom Air Corp., Somerfield Construction, Borrell Electric, Trio Plus Painting, Skanska, Revealing Truth Ministries, Paragon Recycling & Demolition, Riverhills Church, Titan Construction, Watertight Roofing Services, Mont Krest, MyLawnCut.com, One Green Filter, Scott Fischer (the CEO of Dippin’ Dots), Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Nikki DeBartolo.

McCoy said words escaped her, especially after another surprise – a new car to replace her unreliable van.

“I’m dumbfounded right now,” McCoy said.