Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Re-Open Florida Task Force continues talks with industry leaders

‘Thank You’ spelled out in crop field in honor of frontline workers

(CNN/KCTV) – It’s a message of gratitude carved into the bountiful landscape of a field in the American heartland.

From the sky, you can see a crop artist’s tribute to the frontline workers taking care of us as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

Stan Herd said it’s a gesture of thanks and praise to workers who he considers heroes.

“They just get up every day and go put their selves on the line,” said Herd. “I mean it’s heroic to me. So, there’s not a lot that I can do out here. I’m an artist and I do art fields and so I decided to create something for them.”

Herd has been doing crop art for 40 years. His past works have been featured in National Geographic and on numerous national news networks.

The craft involves precise measuring and sometimes planting followed by sculpting with a weed wacker.

He intended to use the hen-bit in this field to create purple echinacea petals for his sculpture but the weather took its toll so the aerial looks more yellow.

And though the raw materials are 100 percent Kansas, he hopes the message will extend far beyond the sunflower state in this difficult time.

“It’s really actually showing us that we really actually are all connected,” said Herd. “And I think there will be a lesson out of that I think that will be a positive lesson in some way in the end I hope.”

