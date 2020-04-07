Temple Terrace Fire Dept. makes ‘emergency’ 5th birthday surprise run

& how you can get your own house call

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sirens blared and lights flashed as the Temple Terrace Fire Department responded to an emergency early Tuesday morning: Davis Curry’s fifth birthday.

The urgent call was to wish a “happy birthday” to Curry, whose original celebration was canceled due to COVID-19.

Temple Terrace firefighters kept their distance, as did neighbors who came to join the surprise celebration.

Curry tells WFLA.com, he couldn’t have asked for a better party.

“I think it was when the firetruck came. I opened my presents and I got a new hockey stick. We had cinnamon rolls,” he explained.

Davis’ mother, Gina Curry, also found the firetruck to be a much-needed pick-me-up for her quarantined kids and Davis’ sister, who tuned three several weeks prior.

“We are extremely grateful for the fire department and first responders that they would take their time out to come out here and make his day special and some of the neighborhood kids that have been able to come out, spend time and wave, and the sign, it’s great,” said Gina Curry.

Social distancing has caused the celebration of certain milestones like birthdays to be placed on hold, but Temple Terrace Vice Mayor Andy Ross says during the month of April, the fire department is willing to make house calls just to say “happy birthday” and remind the community, we are all enduring this difficult time together.

“It’s important people know that we are here for them and we are doing everything we can. Not just the essential things like picking up the garbage and keeping the water running, we are concerned about their well being,” said Ross.

Ross added that businesses in Temple Terrace also need community support during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here in Temple Terrace, our local businesses make up the fabric of our community, they are very, very important to us,” said Ross. “A lot of these privately owned restaurants and shops will struggle to recover from this. One thing we are asking our residents to do, if you have the financial means, please patronize our local businesses.”

To make a birthday appointment with the fire department, contact Division Chief Scott Murley at smurley@templeterrace.com.