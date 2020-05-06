Teachers surprise Tampa Bay seniors with epic lip-dub performance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The senior class at Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico has a tradition of producing a “lip-dub” musical performance. But since students aren’t on campus, and trying to coordinate a remote version with a class size topping 600 students is difficult, to say the least, their teachers decided to do one for them.

The approximately 6-minute long “performance” features the teachers mouthing the words to Queen’s “Can’t Stop Me Now,” while strumming air guitars, dancing and generally being lovably silly.

The video concludes with each teacher sending a heartfelt message to the graduates.

Principal Sue Burkett says the teachers wanted to cheer up their students, understanding they are missing out on all of the hallmark moments of their senior year. Not to mention, Burkett says, the teachers miss their students.

Students will have the opportunity to see their teachers on May 22, what would’ve been their graduation day, when Bloomingdale Senior High School will hold a cap-and-gown drive-through celebration. The Class of 2020’s new graduation ceremony date is scheduled in July.

