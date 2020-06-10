Tampa teen creates care packages for senior citizens isolated during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As a rising senior in high school, Jordan Jasper has already accomplished a lot.

In February, Jordan was named the Lightning Foundation’s Community Hero of Tomorrow. He received $50,000 for his volunteer work at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Jordan created the “Memories For Life” program, which trains teenage volunteers to bring artifacts from the museum to assisted-living facilities, give presentations to residents and engage older generations in conversations.

Of course, the volunteers, including Jordan, haven’t been able to go to assisted-living facilities in several months because of the pandemic. But Jordan says he wanted to honor the spirit of his Community Hero of Tomorrow award.

So he decided to create “Memory Kit Care Packages” for isolated senior citizens.

Because many of the conversations he’d previously had with seniors involved the toys they played with as children, Jordan’s care packages come with a toys-and-games theme. He includes Tinker Toys, marbles and other items. Jordan says he originally planned to include Slinkys but found out they’re costly, so he decided to make paper versions. The care packages also include historical information about the toys, activities for seniors to enjoy and a personalized message.

Jordan created 100 of the “Memory Kit Care Packages,” and has delivered 95 so far.

Jordan paid for the package materials, too. That’s because he’s donated $25,000 of his Community Hero of Tomorrow award back to the Tampa Bay History Center. The other $25,000 is earmarked for his college education. He plans to attend the University of Florida following his graduation from Plant High School in 2021.

