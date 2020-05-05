Tampa teachers launch food pantry to support students’ families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Teachers at Adams Middle School in Tampa realized their students were starting to get used to e-learning, but they weren’t doing the best – largely because of stress at home.

Teachers Meagan Inghram and Monica Rader wanted to do more for students after learning that some parents were facing job losses and furloughs. So they started an initiative to support students’ families.

The teachers began collecting donations – raising more than $6,600 so far – to purchase food and supplies. An on-campus pantry was then established at Adams Middle School. Parents that need assistance make appointments to pick up what they need.

Some parents don’t have transportation, so teachers step up to make deliveries.

Principal Nishira Mitchell hopes to continue supporting families throughout the summer, or as long as she can keep the pantry stocked.

And she’s proud of the teacher-driven initiative to make sure students get the best education they can – which is made easier when families are less stressed.

