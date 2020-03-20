Tampa teacher writes personal notes to all her elementary students to help calm coronavirus fears

 TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In these uncertain times, Kathy Hill is on a mission to do something good – one letter at a time.

The fifth-grade language arts teacher at Mitchell Elementary School in Tampa is penning personal notes to her students while they’re on extended break due to the coronavirus.

“I knew that I wanted to reach out to my students (to say) not only was I thinking about them but say it was going to be ok,” she said.

So she picked up a pen and paper and starting writing – hand writing. She wrote not 5 or 10 – but 75 personal notes.

“My first letters were different than my letters now because it was just going to be a week. I told the kids, we’re going to see you and now I know they have a lot of questions,” Hill said.

One of those letters went to Josie Bellanti. She was elated to hear from her teacher.

“It kind of made me a little less nervous. I was a little worried about what was going on, so that kind of calmed me down,” Josie said.

Josie’s mom is comforted by Hill’s words just as much.

“It was nice to get this in the mail, especially handwritten. People can send emails and texts and she also scheduled a Facetime with the kids if they want to talk,” Debra Bellanti said.

And while we all anxiously watch minute-by-minute developments on this virus, for this teacher and her students, the handwriting – of “something good” – is already on the wall.

“There’s just something about opening up a letter that someone took the time to write you, it’s just more personal,” Hill said.

