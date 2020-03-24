Tampa teacher surprises student on 6th birthday despite school’s coronavirus closure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lily Wolfe was looking forward to her birthday. But when the 6-year-old learned she wouldn’t be able to celebrate at school due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was crushed.

“The coronavirus is going around and it’s not fun,” Lily Wolfe told WFLA. com via Skype. “I have to stay inside most of the time.”

Lily’s kindergarten teacher Jennifer Buckley knew she had to do something special for her student. She tells WFLA.com she quickly came up with a plan to surprise Lily.

“I saw that it was one of my student’s birthdays today, so I grabbed everything I needed, I made her a sign and texted her family to come outside,” said Buckley.







The Mabry Elementary School teacher drove by the Wolfes’ home Tuesday morning with birthday music playing and a sign that said “Happy Birthday Lily!”

‘Usually we would run up to them, hug them and talk to them longer but we have to make due with what we have right now,” said Buckley.

Lily says while she is disappointed she isn’t in school, she is thankful to have a wonderful and thoughtful teacher like Buckley.

“Ms. Buckley is the best teacher ever,” said Lily.

“It brought so much joy to her little heart. We were so excited to see that. She is such a special person to us,” Lily’s mother Sherry Wolfe said.

Sherry says Lily’s birthday at home will include presents, a cake and drawing on the sidewalk with chalk.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: