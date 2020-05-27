Tampa teacher goes the distance to let students know they’re missed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kelly Dean’s second grade class at Muller Elementary Magnet School was wrapping up a project on the 50 states as spring break approached.

Ms. Dean says the kids were thrilled when tourism agencies across America sent them magazines for class. Each student was promised they’d have a magazine from their state of choice when classes resumed.

But, the kids never came back, and Ms. Dean was just as sad as her students.

She scooped up the magazines and put together gift bags for each child, which included personalized t-shirts. Then, she spent days on a road trip to deliver the gifts to each student’s home.

Ms. Dean feels the pandemic has been hardest on younger students, who have fewer ways to stay connected with their friends than older kids.

But, she hoped her gesture and those special t-shirts would help them feel closer together.