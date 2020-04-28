Tampa restaurant serving free meals at USF

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida’s Feed-A-Bull food pantry is getting a serving of support, thanks to a Tampa business owner and USF alum.

Nick Vojnovi, owner of the Little Greek Fresh Grill on Fowler Avenue, is donating hot meals to USF students two days a week.

The Feed-A-Bull pantry, which helps students year round, remains open and committed to supporting students who may have reduced income and tightening food budgets. The meals from Little Greek are available at the food pantry on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Vojnovi and Little Greek are also donating meals to the homeless residents at Hillsborough Hope, which provides 100 separate tents to each resident to maintain social distancing on vacant land owned by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg.

