Tampa restaurant owner singing songs to spread smiles amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Maggie Rinaldi, the owner of a local restaurant, is using her voice to bring joy to the people affected by the coronavirus.

Rinaldi, who owns Magdalena’s Pizzeria in Forest Hills in Tampa, is doing something good. She is not a singer but she is singing to put a smile on faces of her customers.

“Love is all that we can give to you,” sang Rinaldi.

She takes a tune – a happy tune typically about love – and she tweaks it to suit her style.

“Love is more than just a pie for two,” she continued to sing while standing at the register inside her restaurant.

Why is she putting on a performance for an empty room?

“It makes me happy. So if I make myself happy, I want to make other people happy so that is why I sing even if it is off the tune,” she said with a laugh.

Rinaldi opened the restaurant less than three years ago to fulfill a dream. That dream belonged to her mother.

“I promised her that I would open a small restaurant before she died in her honor,” explained Rinaldi. “I wrote my business plan when I was like 18 or 19 years old and read it every time I had a chance.”

She specializes in pizzas and in pot pies. You can see the love in the form of a heart baked into the crust of those pot pies. She has donated more than 100 of them over the past two weeks.

“I give it to just about any ordinary people, customers, hospital workers,” she said.

She is actually making a delivery to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Friday in an effort to spread the love.

“I just like to see happy faces and I want them to feel the love that my mom gave to me and I am sharing it because she loves the pot pies and that is what I could think of that I can do to everybody,” she said, “just sharing what I love, what my mom loved.”

Rinaldi plans to continue to put her message into her music. She is sharing those songs on her Facebook page.

