Tampa radio host creates texting campaign to thank essential workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All essential workers should know they’re appreciated – and one Tampa woman is making it her mission to thank them…via text.

Many know Shandra Littleton as “Babs,” the voice of Wild 94.1’s Midday Show. The radio personality recently started the “Thank An Essential Worker” texting campaign.

Littleton is asking the public to nominate an essential worker, whether it be a nurse, grocery store clerk or janitor. From there, those nominated will received a personal text from Littleton with words of encouragement before they start their day.

“I send them a nice little text like ‘hey it’s Babs from Wild 94.1. I just want to let you know how essential you are. Thank you for getting up and going to work in these trying times,” said Littleton.

Each nominee will also receive a shout out on air.

The Detroit native who joined the WiLD Squad last Spring, tells WFLA.com she first saw a need for the encouraging messages after noticing how the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on her loved ones.

“Even some of my friends that are essential workers, they are getting up every day, crying in tears before they go to work with the fear of bringing COVID back home to their families. So there isn’t much I can do as far as physically being in contact with essential workers so I thought something as simple as a text to brighten up their day.”

Littleton says her act of kindness was also inspired by her colleagues at Wild 94.1.

“My boss Orlando from Orlando & The Freakshow, he stresses the importance of thanking essential workers and being kind on-air and letting people know that we aren’t just here to laugh and joke around but to give out information as well,” said Littleton. “We are all going through these crazy times right now.”

You can learn how to send in your nomination at wild941.com or by emailing babs@wild941.com.