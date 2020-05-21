Tampa principal recognized by Ellen DeGeneres for efforts to organize food pantry at her school

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Here’s a Something Good follow-up report! In April, 8 On Your Side brought you the story of Principal Francine Lazarus, the head of Foster Elementary School in Hillsborough County.

Lazarus started a grassroots effort in her neighborhood to collect donated food and supplies to help students’ parents who were struggling to provide breakfasts and lunches to their children. She established a food pantry at Foster Elementary so that parents can make appointments to pick up what they need, when they need it.

Her efforts were recently recognized by television host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who honored her as one of 100 educators who are going above and beyond for students. Ellen sent Lazarus a gift card to help pay for additional supplies.

Originally, Lazarus hoped to keep the pantry open through the end of the school year. But, she reports, donations keep coming in from the community and she expects the pantry to remain open through the summer months.

