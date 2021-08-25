Tampa police surprise 80-year-old at birthday party

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 80-year-old Tampa woman got a big surprise on her birthday surprise from Tampa police officers!

The officers spotted a woman setting up for a party in the park for her mother’s 80th birthday and they wanted to bring some birthday cheer as well.

The officers left to pick up balloons and flowers and came back to surprise the birthday girl.

One of the officers can be heard saying, “I don’t know you but hopefully, we can be friends now.”

The video has since gone viral accumulating nearly three million views and over 260,000 reactions on Facebook.

