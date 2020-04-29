Tampa photographer takes free front porch photos for families stuck at home amid pandemic

Tampa (WFLA) — For professional photographers like Kamran Malik, it’s a time of uncertainty. Events have been canceled, and in-studio one-on-one shoots aren’t possible.

But, this is also a time when families are together, and there aren’t any daily schedules to juggle between parents, children, appointments and activities. In other words, it’s the perfect time for a family photo, from afar.

Kamran, or MrKamraMan, has been enticing families to put on some “real” clothes and step outside of their homes for a portrait. His “COVID-19 Front Porch Project” showcases families that are together, sheltered, and safe. With his telephoto lens, he preserves a memory of the precious time spent together, even if under the worst of circumstances.

The photos are given to the families for free. The smiles are priceless.

You can see more of the Front Porch Project photos on the Mr. Kamraman Facebook page. Kamran Malik’s website is at this link.

