Tampa photographer creates #Portraits4Progress to share message of solidarity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As riots and unrest hit a high point in Tampa Bay, with the nation reacting to the death of George Floyd, a local photographer asked families to come together in a silent, but powerful, show of support.

Andi Diamond says her #Portrait4Progress project was her effort to show support for the black community, bring about positive change, creatively make a difference, and send a message of solidarity.

#Portraits4Progress, Andi Diamond Photography

Diamond invited people of all ages, races, and sexual orientation to sit for a portrait. Each brought a message, or was given a blank slate to express his, her, or their, feelings.

#Portraits4Progess, Andi Diamond Photography

The #Portraits4Progress project was shot over a span of two days, and more than 70 men, women, and children participated. Diamond compiled the images into a photo montage, which she shared on social media.

#Portraits4Progress, Andi Diamond Photography

The photographer says reading her subjects’ messages through her camera lens brought tears to her eyes, but she felt hope, too.

You can see the entire #Portraits4Progess video here.

