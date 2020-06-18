Tampa photographer creates #Portraits4Progress to share message of solidarity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As riots and unrest hit a high point in Tampa Bay, with the nation reacting to the death of George Floyd, a local photographer asked families to come together in a silent, but powerful, show of support.
Andi Diamond says her #Portrait4Progress project was her effort to show support for the black community, bring about positive change, creatively make a difference, and send a message of solidarity.
Diamond invited people of all ages, races, and sexual orientation to sit for a portrait. Each brought a message, or was given a blank slate to express his, her, or their, feelings.
The #Portraits4Progress project was shot over a span of two days, and more than 70 men, women, and children participated. Diamond compiled the images into a photo montage, which she shared on social media.
The photographer says reading her subjects’ messages through her camera lens brought tears to her eyes, but she felt hope, too.
You can see the entire #Portraits4Progess video here.
