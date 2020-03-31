Tampa nurses get married as bride’s father walks her down the aisle over FaceTime

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Love doesn’t take a backseat for Cody and Skye Hebert, not even during a global pandemic.

Cody, a nurse at Moffitt Cancer Center and Skye, a nurse at St. Joseph’s Neuroscience Institute, are both on the front lines of coronavirus.

“We are both on medical-surgical floors, so we get anything walking through the doors,” said Skye Hebert.

The couple was set to wed in front of nearly 200 guests in April but had to pull the plug on their large ceremony and opt for something smaller.









“We went and got a marriage license and he got a suit, then I got my dress hemmed. We rushed it, and there was five of us there,” said Hebert.

The Tampa couple, who attends Creekside Church in Lutz, was married by their pastor but say there was still one very important person missing from their big day: Skye’s father.

Skye’s father is currently working in Stuttgart, Germany as a contractor with the U.S Department of Defense.

“He was like, I am not going to be able to make it home,” Skye said.

But just like any good nurse, the couple kept calm in an emergency. Skye tells WFLA.com her father walked her down the aisle over Facetime.

“He was able to give me away while on Facetime. That meant so much to me that Facetime was a thing and technology, allowed me to do that while he was in Germany,” said Hebert.

The Hebert’s plan to officially celebrate their union with family and friends at a later date but for now, say they’re happy with their choice to move forward and say ‘I do.’

“I think it’s a really big first decision. Everyone says that is what marriage is about, making decisions together. And this was our first huge decision to make. It’s so cool!” said Cody Hebert.

Summer’s Focus Photography and Videography captured the couple’s big day.