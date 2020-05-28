Tampa middle school orchestra group finds way to perform spring concert despite pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coleman Middle School Orchestra Director Karen Dillard says you can take the music out of the school, but not out of her students.
That’s why the spring concert celebrating the new sixth-grade musicians, and honoring graduating eighth-grade students, still took place, albeit not as planned.
Dillard asked students to record their pieces at home, and the solo performances were edited together. Most of the program’s 100 participants contributed.
The lesson here is that even if life hits a sour note, the show must go on.
