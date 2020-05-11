Tampa landmarks light up green, gold to honor USF graduates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although the coronavirus pandemic may have halted the University of South Florida from hosting traditional commencement ceremonies, the Tampa Bay community is finding creative ways to honor the spring graduating class.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge glowed green and gold to show encouragement to the nearly 7,500 students graduating from USF.

“Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the University of South Florida has worked diligently to maintain a strong sense of community and ensure our graduates can celebrate their accomplishments,” USF President Steven Currall said. “Decorating many of Tampa Bay’s most recognizable landmarks is a terrific way for our region to share its support of our graduates.”

Several other Tampa Bay structures will honor graduates this weekend. In downtown Tampa, SunTrust Financial Centre will light its ziggurat on top of the building in green and gold. In addition, Old City Hall, the trees in Curtis Hixon Park, bridges along the Riverwalk and USF Health’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS) building will all feature USF’s colors, as will Tropicana Field in downtown St. Petersburg. The USF Water Tower on the Tampa campus will also light up in green.

“I’m so proud of this year’s graduates, and I’m excited to salute them by lighting the Sunshine Skyway in green and gold in their honor,” Driscoll said. “I wish the graduates all the best as they cross the bridge of education and go on to successful careers.”

