Tampa family wins ‘Today Show’ Halloween costume contest

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa family is relishing a big win for their creative Halloween costumes!

The whole Joyner family all joined in the fun with their COVID-19 Barbie costumes.

Jacqui Joyner was a “Quarantine homeschooling mom Barbie,” Brian, her husband who is a pilot in real life, was “Essential worker Ken” and their daughter, Olivia, was “E-learner Chelsea.”

The family won the Today Show’s costume contest Friday morning and a $500 prize! Jacqui says dressing up together has been a family tradition for years.

“We wanted to do something timely and fun and everyone has been affected by the pandemic… and so we had some moving boxes, wardrobe boxes and my daughter was playing with barbies one day and it just clicked,” Joyner said.

Brian is familiar to the News Channel 8 family. He formerly worked as an Eagle 8 HD pilot.

