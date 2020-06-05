Tampa eye surgeon becomes overnight sensation with fun Facebook music video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa ophthalmologist had to blink twice when he saw that his practice’s video announcement that they were back open for business had topped one million views on Facebook, practically overnight.

Adam Scheiner, M.D., of Tampa Eye and Specialty Surgery Center, said he’d talked his co-workers into creating a fun video to welcome patients back into his office after it was closed for seven weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having grown up in the 1980s, the Thin Lizzy song, ‘The Boys Are Back In Town,’ came to mind,” Scheiner said.

He pitched the idea of creating a short music video to his mostly female staff. They countered with a pitch to create a video using the Motley Crue song, “Girls! Girls! Girls.”

In the end, they settled on a mashup of the two, and the short video was posted on Dr. Scheiner’s Facebook page. He said he was surprised when the views started climbing and chalks it up to having former patients from around the world. But, he couldn’t believe his eyes one morning.

“Before I went to bed, there were 300,000 views, and when I woke up the next morning there were 900,000 views. It was a surprise, and I guess the Facebook Gods were aligned here and it got noticed,” he said.

The video now has more than 1.1 million views.

The surgeon, who focuses on eyelid procedures, said his office regularly posts videos about various procedures. But the music video was a first, and he’s set his sights on future videos, just for fun.

