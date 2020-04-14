Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Tampa mayor to make announcement regarding COVID-19 relief

Tampa engineer 3D prints medical mask headbands to relieve hospital workers’ ears and spirits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local engineer is doing something good by putting his equipment to work for hospital staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tampa entrepreneur Tyler Clark makes 3D printed headband extenders for medical masks.

The 3D printer melts thin layers of plastic in a pattern to create the useful head wear.

The one-man operation works day and night and has donated over 2,000 headbands to those in need.

The small pieces of plastic he creates are making a big difference.

Medical workers say their spirits and their ears are getting some relief.

“They had bruising behind their ears or it just really ached from having to wear the mask all day, so it’s been a thrill to see everyone so pumped and excited to have these things,” Clark told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross.

CLICK HERE to sign up to get one of these 3D printed medical mask headbands.

